(CBS DETROIT) – There was a protest in Genesee County this week from parents, calling for an end to local mask mandates for their kids.

Hundreds gathered outside the Genesse Health Department, which is currently requiring masks for students in kindergarten through 6th grade.

MLive reported that the protest was organized by the Genesse County Republican Party and that a lot of the protestors attended the Board of Health after the protest to express their opinions.

