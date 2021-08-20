(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit talk show host and political analyst Steve Hood has died following a long battle with cancer.
He was 58 years old.
Hood was well known by us here at CW50, home of his former show ‘Detroit Wants 2 Know.’
On it, the Detroit native spoke of issues facing the community.
Hood also became an outspoken activist for the city and never had a problem giving his two cents on the political climate.
Governor Whitmer says she's saddened by the loss and said, "His passing is such an incredible loss for so many of us who not only called him a mentor, but also a close friend. Steve lived the spirit of Detroit through his deeds and actions. Everything that he did had a positive impact."
