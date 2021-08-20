(CBS DETROIT) – Those heading across the Ambassador Bridge can expect a free commute for a little longer.
Officials announce the free toll program is extending to help all travelers reunite with their loved ones across the border.
"After more than a year of being separated from family, friends, and loved ones, it's critical that people have an opportunity to reconnect, and we are happy to help make that happen for the thousands of Canadians and Americans who have been apart for far too long," said Matthew Moroun, Chairman of the Ambassador Bridge, in a news release.
So far, more than $5 million in free tolls has been given.
