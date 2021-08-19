(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player is a millionaire after winning $1.2 million Lotto 47 Jackpot on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The ticket was bought online and matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Wednesday: 05-06-11-36-40-47.
This is the second time that an online player has won the Lotto 47 jackpot. A Wayne County online player won in December of 2020.
The winner should contact the Lottery's Public Relations division at 517-373-1237 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.
The ticket is good until one year after the date of the drawing.
