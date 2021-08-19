(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that I-696 ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County to repair pavement.
The closures include:READ MORE: Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, City Of Detroit Host Community Celebration Along Dennis W. Archer Greenway
- Saturday, Aug. 21 at 5 a.m. – The eastbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will close
- Sunday, Aug. 22 at 4 a.m. – The westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will close
Depending on the weather, both of the ramps are expected to reopen by sunset on Thursday, Sept. 9, in time for travel that will happen over Labor Day weekend.READ MORE: US Seeks 9-Year Prison Term For Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Plotter
In addition to this, repair work will also require the right lane of southbound I-75 to be closed from Coolidge Highway to Livernois Road. This closure will occur from 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, and is expected to be removed by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.MORE NEWS: Detroit Residents First Fund Raises $5.7 Million For Non-Profits
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.