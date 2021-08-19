  • WWJ-TVOn Air

coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 vaccines, immunocompromised, Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) – Macomb County announced that a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for residents with a compromised immune system.

The Macomb County Health Department says it will begin making appointments for booster shots starting Monday, Aug. 23.

Those appointments will be available during the department’s normal covid vaccination clinic hours.

For more information on the clinic locations and how to make an appointment, visit here.

