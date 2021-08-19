(CBS DETROIT) – Macomb County announced that a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for residents with a compromised immune system.
The Macomb County Health Department says it will begin making appointments for booster shots starting Monday, Aug. 23.READ MORE: Evicted Clinton Township Man Thought He Was Protected During CERA Application Process
Those appointments will be available during the department’s normal covid vaccination clinic hours.READ MORE: Michigan Lottery Player Wins $1.2 Million Lotto 47 Jackpot; Bought Ticket Online
For more information on the clinic locations and how to make an appointment, visit here.MORE NEWS: MDOT: I-696 Ramps To Northbound I-75 Closing In Oakland County This Weekend
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.