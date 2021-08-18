Southfield (CW50) – We have an episode full of surprises this week on Community Connect, as we shock educators from around Metro Detroit with testimonial videos about their character and how they go above and beyond the walls of the classroom directly from their students and colleagues.

This is the first time we’ve ever attempted a stunt like this on our show, and everyone in the Community Connect studio was enjoying the show as the videos rolled to the surprise of our honored guests.

Each educator was told previously that we were planning to have them talk about the challenges they faced educating their students virtually and through the pandemic. But after discussing this topic for a few minutes, we revealed our true reason for having them on the show, as we pulled up videos of their students and colleague giving them thanks and speaking about the amazing things they do as a teacher and a colleague.

Pastor Alonzo Bell, Executive Director of Redeem Detroit and Founder of Project NOAH, which helps Teen Moms with their post-secondary education, was our next educator to be surprised as videos from his colleagues and three teen moms that had gone through his Project NOAH program appeared on screen, sharing their words of thankfulness to Pastor Bell and expressing how much of an impact he had on their lives.

Two down, two to go!

Find out more about Project NOAH at RedeemDetroit.org

