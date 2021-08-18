Henry Ford Prepares For Third Shot As Hospital Sees Spike In COVID-19 CasesThe Henry Ford Health System plans to roll out the booster shot at its locations.

Michigan Reports 2,690 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Duggan, SBA Official Update Detroiters On Funding Available From June FloodsIsabella Casillas-Guzman with the US Small Business Administration met with Mayor Duggan at the FEMA disaster center in Detroit in response to the massive June Flooding. They updated residents and businesses on funding available

Gratiot County Teen Sentenced To Probation In Sister’s DeathA teen from Gratiot County in Michigan who pleaded guilty to killing his sister has been sentenced to probation.

Top Doc Told Whitmer School Mask Mandate Would Curb VirusMichigan's top doctor said Aug. 18 she had told Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health director that reinstituting a mask requirement in K-12 schools would likely lessen the spread of COVID-19, but she added there are other factors when considering the step.

Michigan Man Charged With Assaulting Officer At US CapitolA 40-year-old mid-Michigan man has been arrested and accused of assaulting a police officer as part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.