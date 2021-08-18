(CBS DETROIT)– The June 26 massive flooding impacted thousands of Detroiter’s, and the aftermath caused major damage to basements of many homes and businesses.

“We’re facing COVID-19 and the Delta Variant as well as having physical disaster in your own home is a lot to bear as an individual or a business and that’s why we’re here to help and just find out what else we can do,” said Isabella Casillas Guzman, US official for the Small Business Administration.

Casillas – Guzman joined Mayor Duggan on Wednesday at the FEMA disaster recovery center at Golightly Career Tech School on Detroit’s eastside.

She says the SBA is providing loans to those affected in the area, so far she says $34 ½ million dollars in loans have been given and has this advice for anyone who was denied funding.

“You can definitely come to one of these centers and we have people on the ground here ready to walk them through a potential reconsideration,” said Casillas – Guzman.

Mayor Duggan says FEMA has put out $40 million dollars in grant funding to help get affected homeowners and businesses back on their feet. He says in order to prevent future flooding disasters he knows the aging infrastructure will need to be updated, but for now.

“We just want to get folks help who need to get du hot water heater replaced, their furnace replaced, their, their basements cleaned and we’re moving on that very quickly,” Duggan said

Golightly Career and Technical Center, 900 Dickerson Avenue, Detroit, MI 48215

Hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Sunday.

Other FEMA recovery and document drop-off centers are already open. Individuals can find their nearest center by visiting FEMA’s locator page at https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

At recovery centers, representatives from FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration, Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, and other state agencies are available to explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about written correspondence and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

Individuals do not have to visit a recovery center to register or receive federal assistance. These centers provide a location for applicants to submit documentation or discuss their case in-person with a FEMA or SBA representative. Before visiting a recovery center, survivors should register for federal assistance one of the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov;

Using the FEMA App; or

Calling 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). TTY users can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

