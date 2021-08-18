(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a $6,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Kevin Curtis Moore, who is wanted for a homicide that happened on Friday, Aug. 13, in Farmington Hills.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 35000 block of Concord Lane in the 12 Mile and Drake Road area.
The suspect fled before officers arrived, but they have identified him as Kevin Curtis Moore, a 43-year-old, 6’ 1”, 220-pound African American male last seen wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt.
He was driving a 2006 dark green Chevrolet Trailblazer with the license plate EKS 0786.
In addition to this, investigators have reason to suspect that Moore was involved in a non-fatal shooting in Detroit before the homicide in Farmington Hills.
Crime Stoppers is asking anyone that has any information regarding the location of this fugitive to make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org.
Information is 100% anonymous, and rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.
