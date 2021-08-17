(CBS DETROIT) – A devastating fire displaces a couple and their two children, leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Maranda Moore says Saturday was like a nightmare.

After packing her kids up for a quick road trip to visit family, she got a gut-wrenching phone call.

“Your house is on fire,” said Maranda Moore, the fire victim. “We want to make sure you’re not home.”

It was a call that made her heart drop.

Moore talked about the phone call she received and explained that it said, “Your house is on fire, and we weren’t sure if you were there or not.’ and so I said, you know ‘no, I left at one. Everything was fine. So he said, ‘well, you lost everything.’…everything!”

Her home on the 11-block of Woodside Trail in Troy is a total loss.

The Troy Fire Department is telling CW50 the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Moore and her fiance’ Savonte Biddle, were looking forward to getting married in just 18 days, but now she’s not sure if they will still make it down the aisle.

“I’ve been planning day and night for the last 18 months for this day that may not happen,” said Moore. “I lost a few of my bridesmaid dresses that I paid for as my gift to them. My flower girls’ dresses that I paid for as well as a gift to their mothers to try to lighten the load.”

The mother of two says now is not the time to be proud because her family was left with nothing.

“We work so hard to provide for our children, and to just see it all gone in a blink of an eye is literally a nightmare,” said Moore.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the couple get back on their feet.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.