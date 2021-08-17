Filed Under:Dream Cruise, MDOT, traffic restrictions, Woodward Dream Cruise

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding individuals of the traffic restrictions that will be set in place for trucks and trailers during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Aug. 21.

For security purposes, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has been granted a traffic control order to restrict commercial vehicles heavier than 10,000 pounds and all vehicles with trailers from Woodward Avenue during the Woodward Dream Cruise.

READ MORE: TCF Center Now Offering Third COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot For Immunocompromised People

There will be message boards on I-696 and I-75 advising the restrictions, and signs will also be posted along Woodward Avenue.

 

COUNTY:

Oakland

 

COMMUNITIES:

Berkley

Birmingham

Bloomfield Hills

Bloomfield Township

Ferndale

READ MORE: 'A Lot Of Veterans Are Angry' Metro Detroit Ex Marine Discuss US Afghan Withdrawal

Huntington Woods

Pleasant Ridge

Pontiac

Royal Oak

 

ROADWAY:

M-1 (Woodward Avenue) between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and Pontiac Loop

 

M-1 TRAFFIC CONTROL TIME FRAME:

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

 

MORE NEWS: 2021 Detroit Jazz Festival Goes Virtual Due To COVID-19 Surge

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.