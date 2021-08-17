(CBS DETROIT) – Former U.S. Representative from Michigan, Paul Mitchell, has died.
His family confirmed his passing earlier today following a battle with renal cancer.
He was 64 years old.
Mitchell grew up in Waterford Township and graduated from Michigan State University.
He was elected to Congress in 2017, representing Michigan's 10th district.
Mitchell gained national attention earlier this year, after leaving the Republican Party and turning independent over the party’s refusal to accept President Trump’s election loss.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed her condolences and gratitude for that decision.
"Paul refused to throw away his integrity to earn political points, and while we may have disagreed on many issues, I will always respect and admire him for his commitment to doing what was right until the very end," said Nessel.
