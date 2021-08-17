Filed Under:covid-19, Detroit Jazz Fest goes virtual, detroit jazz festival

(CBS DETROIT) – With the average amount of new covid-19 cases still on the rise in Michigan, Detroit’s jazz festival is moving virtual again this year.

The decision comes almost two weeks before activities were set to begin.

All performances will now be streamed, with no audience in attendance.

The festival runs from Sept. 3 to Sept 6.

For more information on the festival, visit here.

