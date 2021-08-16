DETROIT (AP) — A major road project is coming to Detroit’s eastside.
Resurfacing is scheduled to start Tuesday on a more than 5-mile (8-kilometer) stretch of East Jefferson between Beaubien and Lakewood.READ MORE: UAW Members To Vote In Fall On Direct Election Of Leaders
The two primary travel lanes in each direction of East Jefferson will receive a new top layer of asphalt. Limited lane closures are expected, and the project is to wrap up by Sept. 3, the city said.READ MORE: Michigan Tops 20,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Braces For New Wave
East Jefferson is slated to undergo a full rebuild in conjunction with a planned water infrastructure project in the next two to three years.
In about three years, Detroit’s Public Works office will oversee a complete streetscape project for East Jefferson that will include some underground utility updates.MORE NEWS: Michigan Deputy Dies After Being Shot In Chase With Gunman
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.