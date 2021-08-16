DETROIT (AP) — A gun-rights advocacy group based in Detroit is holding its annual free firearm shooting lessons for women interested in learning about guns and personal protection.
The lessons are scheduled for Aug. 21-22 at target ranges in Taylor, southwest of Detroit. Pre-registration is required.
Legally Armed in Detroit founder Rick Ector said the group hopes to provide lessons to 4,000 women. The sessions will include a firearm instructor's safety briefing, use of a firearm, ammunition, and range time.
No prior firearms training or experience is required, Ector said.
The free lessons have been offered for a decade. Fifty women received training the first year, and more than 1,900 women participated last year, Ector added.
