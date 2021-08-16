  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 vaccines, CVS, Walgreens, weakened immune systems

(CBS DETROIT) – CVS and Walgreens are getting on board to help those with weakened immune systems.

Both pharmacies are now taking appointments for a third booster shot.

READ MORE: City Of Detroit Restarting TCF Vaccine Drive-Thru, Immunocompromised To Receive 3rd COVID Shot

Those eligible are asked to bring their vaccination card.

A third booster shot can only be given at least four weeks after getting the second dose and should be the same brand as previous shots.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 3,554 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

Walgreens says they are offering walk-in appointments for the third shot.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Grant To Help Document History Of Black Housing In Inkster

 