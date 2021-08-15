ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, August 16, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
DAY TRIPPIN' – Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) take a trip together to look for answers.
Kyle (Michael Trevino) receives a message from his past and Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a disturbing discovery.
Starring Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Tyler Blackburn, and Amber Midthunder, the episode was directed by April Winney and written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Christopher Hollier (#304).
Original Airdate 8/16/2021.