DC’S STARGIRL – Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
UNEXPECTED ARRIVALS — Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house.READ MORE: Beaumont Offers Free Coronary Calcium Scans To First Responders
Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) and Pat (Luke Wilson) become concerned after a visit from a mysterious antique collector named Richard Swift (guest star Jonathan Cake).
Elsewhere, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) puts her plan in motion.READ MORE: Resurfacing Coming To Detroit's East Jefferson Avenue
Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, and Hunter Sansone also star.
Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#202).
Original airdate 8/17/2021.MORE NEWS: UAW Members To Vote In Fall On Direct Election Of Leaders
Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.