DYNASTY – Friday, August 20, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
CLOSER – With Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) occupied by her business ventures, Liam (Adam Huber) is left feeling neglected and Fallon and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) are at odds once again.READ MORE: Beaumont Offers Free Coronary Calcium Scans To First Responders
Meanwhile, Senator North (guest star Kevin Kilner) continues to be an opposition to Blake’s (Grant Show) airport so Blake takes matters into his own hands, after receiving advice from an unexpected source.
Dominique (Michael Michele) tries her hand at haute couture and bonds with Cristal (Daniella Alonso) in the process.READ MORE: Resurfacing Coming To Detroit's East Jefferson Avenue
Consequences from Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Sam’s (Rafael de la Fuente) actions lead to an unexpected outcome, and Adam (Sam Underwood) is left in disbelief.
Also starring Alan Dale.
The episode was written by Katrina Cabrera Ortega and directed by Heather Tom (#415).MORE NEWS: UAW Members To Vote In Fall On Direct Election Of Leaders
Original airdate 8/20/2021.