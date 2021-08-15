SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
In the action-packed season finale, Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber, "Degrassi: The Next Generation").
Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help General Lane (Dylan Walsh).
Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Wole Parks, and Adam Rayner also star. (#115).
The episode was directed by Tom Cavanagh with story by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci and teleplay by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.
Original airdate 8/17/2021.MORE NEWS: UAW Members To Vote In Fall On Direct Election Of Leaders
Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.