DEAD PIXELS – Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50
WAITING GAME – Nicky (Will Merrick) and Meg (Alexa Davies) are forced to spend an evening in the real world when an eagerly awaited update to the game takes more than five hours to download.READ MORE: Beaumont Offers Free Coronary Calcium Scans To First Responders
Also starring Sargon Yelda and Charlotte Ritchie.READ MORE: Resurfacing Coming To Detroit's East Jefferson Avenue
Jamie Jay Johnson directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#205).MORE NEWS: UAW Members To Vote In Fall On Direct Election Of Leaders
Original airdate 8/15/2021.