RIVERDALE – Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
MICHAEL CONSUELOS GUEST STARS AS YOUNG HIRAM LODGE — Hiram (Mark Consuelos) shares with Reggie (Charles Melton) his origin story and how he went from a young Jaime Luna (guest star Michael Consuelos) to the powerful kingpin of Riverdale.
Elsewhere, Reggie reflects on his relationship with his father.
James DeWille directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson (#512).
Original airdate 8/18/2021.