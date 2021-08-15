  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
THE OUTPOST – Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

WHAT LIES BENEATH – Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) set out on a rescue mission.

Meanwhile, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) proves his loyalty, and Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) discover what lies beneath the Outpost.

A quest begins to uncover Luna’s past.

The episode was written by Rebecca Rosenberg and directed by Imogen Waterhouse (#3B06).

Original airdate 8/19/2021.