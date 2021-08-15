THE OUTPOST – Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
WHAT LIES BENEATH – Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) set out on a rescue mission.
Meanwhile, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) proves his loyalty, and Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) discover what lies beneath the Outpost.
A quest begins to uncover Luna’s past.
The episode was written by Rebecca Rosenberg and directed by Imogen Waterhouse (#3B06).
Original airdate 8/19/2021.