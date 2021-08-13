(CBS DETROIT) – The U.S. Census Bureau released more information from the 2020 census, showing Detroit is continuing its population decline.
According to the latest tally, the city's population dropped to 639,000, a more than 10% decline from the previous decade.
This is the 7th straight decade the city has lost people.
Meanwhile, Michigan saw an increase by 2%, up to a little more than 10 million residents.
A lot of that growth was fueled by more diversity.
Hispanics, Asians, and those identifying as two or more races saw the largest gains while the state’s population shrunk.
Some counties also saw huge gains, including Washtenaw County, which is up more than 8% since 2010.
These results are out four months later than normal due to the pandemic.
