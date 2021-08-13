(CBS DETROIT) – The U.S. Census Bureau released more information from the 2020 census, showing Detroit is continuing its population decline.
According to the latest tally, the city's population dropped to 639,000, a more than 10% decline from the previous decade.
This is the 7th straight decade the city has lost people.
These results are out four months later than normal due to the pandemic.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says that the city was undercounted.
“It appears the Census Bureau has undercounted Detroit’s population by at least 10%,” said Duggan. “We will be pursuing our legal remedies to get Detroit an accurate count.”
The U.S. Census reported that Detroit has 254,000, yet DTE Energy reports there are 280,000 occupied households in the city.
