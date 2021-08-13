(CBS DETROIT) – On Thursday, Aug. 12, at 5:50 p.m., Ferndale police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a 7-eleven located at 1040 W. Nine Mile Rd.

The suspect, was described as a being a light-skinned black male, wearing body armor and a mask, and carrying an assault rifle.

He fired a round into the store, took a large amount of cash, and then fled the store.

No one was injured during the crime inside of 7-eleven.

Police say they located the suspect in a vehicle located at Sherman and Nine Mile Road in Oak Park.

The suspect, still armed, did not comply and attempted to evade the officers.

Officers then fired shots at the suspect, striking him.

They began rendering life saving measures and then the suspect was transported to a local hospital.

“The incident that occurred today is an example of the difficult reality of policing and a scenario that no officer ever wants to encounter,” said Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi. “I can assure you that they are trained to treat these decisions critically and with the utmost gravity.”

Emmi continued, “While we all want quick information and answers, the best thing we can do right now is allow the details of this case to be studied and investigated—fully, impartially, and with great care. I have turned this case over to the Oakland County Sherriff’s Office for a full investigation.”

The suspect is in critical condition and has not been identified yet.

