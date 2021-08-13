(CBS DETROIT) – On Friday, Aug. 13, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made updates to its recommendations for schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Because many children age 12 and up still remain unvaccinated, and children under 12 are not eligible to receive the vaccine, the MDHHS is recommending universal masking, along with other measures, to keep students, staff, and families safe.
This update to the MDHHS recommendations reflects the most current recommendtions made by the CDC.
"We are committed to ensuring Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. "MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages. We continue to urge all eligible residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as it is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic."
MDHHS recommends that all schools adopt policies to:
- Promote vaccination for eligible students, staff and families.
- Require universal masking for students, staff and visitors regardless of community transmission rate or vaccination status.
- Implement layered prevention measures.
In addition to this the MDHHS recommends that schools implement correct use of masks, physical distancing, screen testing, proper ventilation, testing and staying home when sick, handwashing, and contact tracing.
For more information, visit here.
