Filed Under:MDOT, Metro Detroit, road closures, weekend construction

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

I-75:

Oakland – NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to EB/WB I-696, Fri 9 am-11 am.

Oakland – SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to Chrysler Dr, Mon 9 am-3 pm.

Oakland – EB I-75 Business Loop, M-1 to I-75, 2 lanes open, moving left lane closure, Mon-Tue 9am-3pm.

Wayne – SB I-75, 7 Mile to Nevada St, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed, Fri 9 pm-Mon 5 am.

Wayne – NB Oakland Ave CLOSED over I-75, Fri 7pm-Mon 5 am.

 

I-94:

Wayne – EB I-94, E Grand Blvd to M-53/Van Dyke, 2 lanes open, left lane closed, Mon 7 am-late Sept.

Wayne – WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to SB Harper, Mon 7 am-Thu 7 am.

Wayne – NB/SB Harper Ave at I-94, 2 lanes open, right lane closed intermittently, Mon 7 am-Thu 7 am.

Wayne – NB/SB Harper Ave RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Mon 7 am-Thu 7 am.

 

I-275:

Oakland – SB I-275 CLOSED at Grand River, closed intermittently, Sat 6 am-10 am.

Wayne – WB Sibley RAMP CLOSED to SB I-275, Fri 6 am-late August.

 

I-696:

Oakland – EB I-696 ramp to M-1, 1 ramp lane open, 1 closed, Fri 7am-Tue 5pm.

 

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland – NB/SB M-1 CLOSED, Martin L King Jr Blvd to Auburn Ave, Fri 9 pm-Sun 9 am.

 

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb – NB/SB M-3 CLOSED at 21 Mile, Fri 6 am-6:15 am.

 

 

M-8:

Wayne – WB M-8/Davison St at Dexter Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 right closed, Sat 7 am-Mon 3 pm.

 

M-14:

Wayne – EB/WB M-14, Sheldon to I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5 am-Mon 6 am.

Wayne – EB/WB M-14, Sheldon to I-275, 2 lanes open, right lane closed, Mon 6 am-late August.

 

M-19:

Macomb – NB/SB M-19, Main St to 31 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7 am-Sun 9 pm w intermittent flagging.

 

M-59:

Macomb – EB/WB M-59, Ryan Rd to Van Dyke Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 right closed, Fri 7 pm-Mon 5 am.

Macomb – WB Mound RAMP CLOSED to WB M-59, Fri 9 am-Mon 5 am.

Macomb – NB/SB Utica Road RAMP CLOSED to EB M-59, Fri 7 pm-Mon 5 am.

Macomb – WB Utica Rd CLOSED at Martin Road, Mon 6 am-late Aug.

 

US-24: (Dixie Highway)

Oakland – NB/SB US-24 CLOSED, Andersonville to Maybee, closed intermittently, Sat 6 am-10 am.

