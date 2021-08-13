(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Duggan is considering legal action over Detroit’s 2020 Census results.
Duggan says he and representative Rashida Tlaib predicted Detroit neighborhoods would be undercounted in the U.S. Census.
"It appears the Census Bureau has undercounted Detroit's population by at least 10%," said Duggan. We will be pursuing our legal remedies to get Detroit an accurate count."
The mayor points to census data showing Detroit has 254,000 occupied households, compared to a DTE energy report showing 280,000 households are paying electric bills.
That's a 25,000-person gap unaccounted for.
