(CBS DETROIT) – With COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Detroit and across the country, the city now recommends everyone mask up when indoors.
The new recommendation applies to anyone, regardless of vaccination status.
"We are encouraging Detroiters to mask up indoors out of an abundance of caution," said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. "We want everyone to stay safe and healthy. Gather outdoors instead of indoors when possible. Stay home if you are sick. Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms."
Detroit residents may also now schedule vaccination appointments from their phone through the Detroit Health Department website.
