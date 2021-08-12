(CBS DETROIT) – Storms on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 have left many Michiganders without power and have Consumers Energy and DTE Energy crews working to restore power to over 800,000 customers.
As of 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 there are over 200,00 Consumers Energy customers affected and over 600,000 DTE Energy customers affected.READ MORE: M-14 Lane Closures, Schoolcraft Road Bridge Closing As Part Of I-275 Project In Wayne County
To track the DTE Energy outage map, visit here.
To track the Consumers Energy outage map, visit here.
Over 500,000 customers are without power after 2 intense waves of weather swept through yesterday afternoon and again early this morning. Wind gusts over 70 mph and heavy rain caused extensive damage, including more than 3k downed wires, broken poles and tree-related damage. pic.twitter.com/LWTEKGikoaREAD MORE: Authorities: Michigan Sites Assessed By Hate Group As Training Areas
DTE is posting updates on their Twitter account, and said that they have called over 1,000 workers from outside of Michigan to help assist them.MORE NEWS: Michigan GOP Lawmaker Announces Bid For Attorney General
