(CBS DETROIT)– This week the US Senate advanced massive budget and infrastructure bills.

The $1.2 Trillion dollar bill that would rebuild highways, roads, bridges, public transit and offer wider broadband, was passed with 69 in favor and 30 not.

“The Biden administration is thinking forward not backward,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

The infrastructure bill now heads to the house, but the house won’t take up the bill until the full $3.5 trillion budget bill passes, one that includes making higher education more affordable and accessible.

Mayor Duggan joined other mayors from across the country on a zoom call Thursday to advocated passage of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

“Infrastructure that was built in the 20th century for the climate of the 20th century. We have been getting storms in one day that have been historically two months of rain,” Duggan said.

Duggan says that has resulted in basements, roads and freeway flooding. Something that’s been happening often in Southeast Michigan this summer, including on today.

“The infrastructure bill that just came out in the senate is going to go a long way to helping that. But every mayor in this country is thinking through what kind of infrastructure do I need in my city for the climate of the 21st century,” Duggan said.

The bill is expected to go to the House in the coming weeks.

