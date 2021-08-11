(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Detroit’s east side.
On Monday, Aug. 9, at approximately 7:35 a.m., a 54-year-old female victim was pumping her gas at a green light gas station in the 900 block of Mack when the suspect entered her vehicle, a white 2014 BMW X3.
The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Jordan Miller.
A physical altercation happened when the victim tried to stop the suspect.
Witnesses stepped in to help the victim, and the suspect fled on foot, heading eastbound on Mack.
Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
