Severe Storms Cut Power To 170K Michigan Homes, BusinessesMore than 170,000 homes and businesses in western and northern parts of Michigan remained without power Wednesday morning after high winds from severe overnight thunderstorms damaged power lines.

Police Seek Assistance Locating Suspect Who Injured 19-Year-Old, 17-Year Old In Gas Station ShootingPolice are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who fatally injured a 19-year-old male and critically injured a 17-year-old female in a gas station shooting in Detroit.

DPSCD Teachers Picket For A New Contract, Mandatory VaccinesA group of Detroit Public Schools Community District teachers is demanding that their union step in and stop plans to reopen schools this fall, and they’re ready to take their concerns to the picket lines.

Betsy DeVos Says She Will Not Run For Michigan GovernorFormer U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday she will not run for Michigan governor in 2022, putting an end to speculation about the onetime Trump administration Cabinet member and partner in one of the state's most influential Republican couples.

Live Nation Will Allow Artist To Decide On Vaccine, Covid Test RequirementLive Nation says it's letting artists decide whether concert-goers need to be vaccinated or just have a negative COVID-19 test to attend the event.

First Case Of West Nile Virus Detected In Michigan In 2021Cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) have been detected in animal and mosquito populations in Michigan again, emphasizing the importance of people taking precautions to stay safe from mosquito-borne illnesses.