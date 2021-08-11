Southfield (CW50) – Motown Legend Martha Reeves turned 80 years old this year, but the career the legendary singer from Martha and the Vandellas is far from over.

Moving through a career where she started as being Marvin Gaye’s original backup singers, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas would be a consistent presence on the music charts, as well as on television and top venues across the US and abroad, becoming a legend in her own right.

The beginning of her story started soon after graduating from high school, she performed in clubs as “Martha Lavaille.” One night, Motown A&R director Mickey Stevenson heard her and invited her to audition for Motown Records at Hitsville USA. The highly motivated Reeves arrived the next morning. Upon learning that auditions had to be scheduled, she made herself valuable by answering phones and taking messages. When people mention the story of Reeves starting as a secretary, she exclaims “I was never a secretary. I was a singer who could type.”

A few weeks ago, it was announced that the Detroit Motown Legend will receive her STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

Martha Reeves joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the honor of receiving a STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also shares stories of her career and what’s next.

Reeves may be receiving lifetime achievement honors at this stage of her career, but she has no plans to stop now. Reeves is in the process of writing her second book and also producing a biopic of her life. These projects have kept the singer busy the last few years, and she hopes she can continue to perform as she has for six decades.

While on the show, Reeves thanked Melanie Greene, a film producer that has been helping Reeves promote and produce her recent projects. She expressed how invaluable Greene has been to her at this stage of her career.

