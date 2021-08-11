(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police is continuing its animal month features with K9 Mace.
Meet Mace The K9, whose job is to both sniff out explosives and track people.
He's had a long career, even conducting explosive sweeps for U.S. presidents.
The Detroit Police Department says when he's not on the job, you can find him playing with his brother Rocky.
