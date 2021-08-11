By Logan Tesmer
Southfield (CW50) – ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Detroit Book City is a small, independent bookstore that specializes and markets books, media, and events to the African American community.  

Janeice and Reginald Haynes, Owners of Detroit Book City

Founded in January of  2016, Detroit Book City has become a reliable resource to find Black Independent Authors of adult and children’s books. The idea behind the store was to highlight these authors and give Black media a larger presence in the community.

Janeice Haynes, Owner of Detroit Book City, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the importance of books, especially books geared towards a specific community, and also talks about the popup locations that books can be found while the store is closed due to COVID-19.

The store carries new and used adult and children’s book with focuses on self-help, black-consciousness, spiritual, how-to’s, urban-fiction, memoirs, and biographies.

Detroit Book City hosts several Family Book Expos each year, featuring local and  national African American Book Authors. They also set up booths at  local festivals, schools, conferences and other community locations. 

Due to COVID-19, the store is currently closed, but has several outdoor popup locations across metro Detroit. 

Detroit Book City also features an Indie Author Premier Spotlight: https://www.detroitbookcity.com/author-listing

Detroit Book City has become an important space for Black Indie Authors who are searching for platforms to promote and sell their books. Approximately 10,000 readers visit their website each month to find authors and buy their books.

You can learn more at DetroitBookCity.com 

Detroit Book City has an upcoming Fall event that you can check out in October.

Detroit Book City’s 3rd Fall Family Book Fair 2021  

SAT. OCT. 16, 2021 ~ 12 noon -5pm 

27202 W. 8 Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48033 

ADMISSION FREE w/ticket ~ OPEN TO THE PUBLIC 

“We’re Back… FALL INTO LITERACY!  You’re invited to a FREE one-day, enchanting book fair designed to preserve literacy in Metro Detroit – at the family level. 

Meet a FIERCE group of self-published Black authors face-to-face and buy autographed books for the entire family. Enjoy LIVE poetry, book talks and children’s storytelling in the Author’s Boardroom! Our first 100 adult door arrivals… get a Free SWAG Bag full of author promotions & reading resources! THIS IS A KID -FRIENDLY EVENT.”

