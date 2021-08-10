First Case Of West Nile Virus Detected In Michigan In 2021Cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) have been detected in animal and mosquito populations in Michigan again, emphasizing the importance of people taking precautions to stay safe from mosquito-borne illnesses.

'Now Is The Time' Beaumont Health Urging Those 12+ To Get COVID Vaccine Prior To School StartingTo help stop the potential spread of COVID in schools, Doctors at Beaumont urging those 12 and up to get vaccinated against COVID, says now is the time before school starts back.

Midland Gets $5.5 Million For Recovery From 2020 Floods That Devastated Homes, CommunityIt's been over one year since Midland became the sight of massive and devastating floods, and on Aug. 10, 2021, Whitmer announced $5.5 million in new federal disaster relief to help the city recover.

AG Nessel Announces Washtenaw County Deputy Will Stand Trial For AssaultMichigan Attorney Dana Nessel announced that a judge has ruled a Washtenaw County corrections deputy will go to trial for assaulting an inmate.

Case Surrounding The Reopening Of Michigan Bistro Goes To Appeals CourtThe owner of Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland was jailed for refusing to comply with local health orders, and now her legal team has filed the case with the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Michigan Education Association Supports Vaccines, MasksBack to school means masks and vaccines are back up for debate.