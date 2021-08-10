(CBS DETROIT) – As cases spread among humans, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is studying just how the virus plays a role among animals.
A new study from the USDA finds white-tailed deer in Michigan have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Researchers found 33% of blood samples collected contained antibodies for the virus.
It's not currently known how the virus spread to the deer.
White-tailed deer are a common animal and can be found in any county in Michigan.
Officials say the risk of contracting COVID-19 from an animal is very low.
