(CBS DETROIT) – As cases spread among humans, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is studying just how the virus plays a role among animals.

A new study from the USDA finds white-tailed deer in Michigan have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Researchers found 33% of blood samples collected contained antibodies for the virus.

It’s not currently known how the virus spread to the deer.

White-tailed deer are a common animal and can be found in any county in Michigan.

Officials say the risk of contracting COVID-19 from an animal is very low.

