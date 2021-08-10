(CBS DETROIT) – It’s been over one year since Midland became the sight of massive and devastating floods.
Today, Aug. 10, Whitmer announced $5.5 million in new federal disaster relief to help the city recover.
All of that money will go towards helping rebuild the city’s infrastructure and homes that suffered water damage.
"We will work tirelessly to get communities hit hard by natural disasters the help they need to recover and rebuild," said Whitmer in a news release. "I am grateful that our federal partners at the Department of Housing and Urban Development are sending $5.5 million to help Michiganders in Midland rebuild from May 2020's severe storms and floods. We have a lot of work to do to make lasting investments in our infrastructure to make it more resilient. I know that we can come together to put Michiganders first and get it done."
The Department of Housing and Urban Development approved the funding.
In a statement, deputy secretary Adrianne Toddman says, “Communities thrive when they are able to withstand climate impacts and natural disasters.”
Whitmer also thanked the department for helping Michiganders.
