(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released an update on traffic restrictions that will occur on M-1 (Woodward Avenue) during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Aug. 21.
COUNTY:
Oakland
COMMUNITIES:
Berkley
Birmingham
Bloomfield Hills
Bloomfield Township
Ferndale
Huntington Woods
Pleasant Ridge
Pontiac
Royal Oak
ROADWAY:
M-1 (Woodward Avenue) between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and Pontiac Loop
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has been granted a temporary traffic control order to restrict commercial vehicles heavier than 10,000 pounds and all vehicles with trailers on Woodward during the Dream Cruise.
