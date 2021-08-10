Filed Under:Dream Cruise, MDOT, Oakland County, traffic restrictions, Woodward Dream Cruise

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released an update on traffic restrictions that will occur on M-1 (Woodward Avenue) during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Aug. 21.

 

COUNTY:

Oakland

 

COMMUNITIES:

Berkley

Birmingham

Bloomfield Hills

Bloomfield Township

Ferndale

Huntington Woods

Pleasant Ridge

Pontiac

Royal Oak

 

ROADWAY:

M-1 (Woodward Avenue) between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and Pontiac Loop

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has been granted a temporary traffic control order to restrict commercial vehicles heavier than 10,000 pounds and all vehicles with trailers on Woodward during the Dream Cruise.

