(CBS DETROIT) – The Motor City is honoring one of its most iconic neighborhoods, Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood, which was home to thriving black businesses and families.
The once-flourishing neighborhood was demolished in the sixties and replaced by what we know as Lafayette Park and the I-375 Freeway.
That area is now being remembered through a historical marker.
City officials say the $330 million project will create a six-lane boulevard that will include bike lanes, pedestrian paths, and green spaces.
For more information visit, here.
