  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:3-year-old girl shot, Benton Harber, gunshot wound, Lakeland Hospital, St. Joseph

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl has been hospitalized after suffering from a gunshot wound in Benton Harbor, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday around 4:30 a.m. and found the girl with a gunshot wound in her arm and lying in a bed, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

READ MORE: Hundreds Rally At Michigan Capitol Against Vaccine Mandates

She was taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.

Investigators found a “large amount” of bullets had struck the house.

READ MORE: Michigan Conservation Officer Rescues Man Injured In Woods

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

No further details were released.

MORE NEWS: Canadian Officers Strike, Leads To Slow Traffic At Border

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.