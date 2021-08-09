PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Oakland County commissioners have approved implementation of a body-worn camera system for sheriff’s deputies.
A resolution for the 1,000-unit program unanimously was adopted this week.
The total cost is estimated at around $3.1 million for the first five years and includes equipment, maintenance and system operation. The county, north and northwest of Detroit, is expected to seek grants to help fund the program.
"Body-worn cameras bring additional state-of-the-art policing techniques to the sheriff's office, and they will go a long way in improving trust between officers and the public," said Commissioner Janet Jackson, who sponsored the resolution.
