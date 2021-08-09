DPSCD Will Mandate Mask For Students/Staff For 21-22 School Year, Other Districts Will NotDPSCD Superintendent Vitti says the district will require all staff and students wear mask despite vaccination status for the 21/22 school year. Also weekly COVID test for staff and students will be required

Michigan Childhood Vaccination Rates Low For Back To SchoolChildhood vaccination rates have dropped below 70% in more than half of Michigan's counties and health and school officials are advising parents to catch their kids up on immunizations before school starts in the coming weeks.

Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Repayment FreezeThe Biden Administration is extending the pause on repayments, interest, and collection until January 31 of next year.

Michigan Police Cuff Black Real Estate Agent, Client At HomePolice in west Michigan handcuffed a real estate agent, his client, and that man's 15-year-old son after a neighbor wrongly reported that the three Black people were breaking into a home.

Police: 2 People Dead, 4 Others Injured In Shooting In FlintTwo teenagers were killed and four other people injured in a shooting early Monday in a park in Flint, authorities said.

Police: Undercover Detroit Police Officer Fatally Shot ManAn undercover Detroit police officer fatally shot a man after the officers’ vehicle was hit by another car while crowds of people were drag racing on the city’s east side, authorities said.