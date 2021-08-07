  • WWJ-TV

THE OUTPOST – Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

RESIST – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) fight to save Zed (Reece Ritchie) from unearthly powers.

Garret (Jake Stormoen) pressures Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) to betray Falista (Georgia May Foote).

Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) explore mysteries beneath the Outpost.

Meanwhile, the kinjes are summoned to the Capital.

The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Kurt Knight (#3B05).

Original airdate 8/12/2021.