SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

THE HEART OF SMALLVILLE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is worried about Jordan (Alex Garfin) as he and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) continue to grow closer.

Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) pays Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) a visit.

Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) has been spending more and more time with John Henry (Wole Parks).

Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh, and Adam Rayner also star. (#114).

The episode was directed by Alexandra La Roche and written by Max Cunningham & Brent Fletcher.

Original airdate 8/10/2021.

Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.