SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
THE HEART OF SMALLVILLE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is worried about Jordan (Alex Garfin) as he and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) continue to grow closer.
Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) pays Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) a visit.
Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) pays Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) a visit.

Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) has been spending more and more time with John Henry (Wole Parks).
Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh, and Adam Rayner also star. (#114).
The episode was directed by Alexandra La Roche and written by Max Cunningham & Brent Fletcher.
Original airdate 8/10/2021.MORE NEWS: Dave Chappelle Adds 3 More Dates To Detroit Shows At The Filmore
Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.