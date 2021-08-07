DC’S STARGIRL – Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
SCHOOL'S OUT — With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork.
Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her.
Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave’s death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area.
Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, and Meg DeLacy also star.
Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#201).
Original airdate 8/10/2021.
Original airdate 8/10/2021.

Every episode of DC'S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.