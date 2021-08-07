DEAD PIXELS – Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50
WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? – As Meg (Alexa Davies), Nicky (Will Merrick), Usman (Sargon Yelda), and Russell (David Mumeni) wait in a cue to take down the Raid Boss, drama unfolds in their personal lives; Usman attempts therapy, Meg tries to keep her new beau occupied, and police turn up at the apartment.
Meanwhile, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) tries to keep her own love life on track.
Jamie Jay Johnson directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#204).
Original airdate 8/8/2021.