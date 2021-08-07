BURDEN OF TRUTH – Friday, August 13, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
SEASON PREMIERE – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) are blindsided when Joanna is the target of a mysterious criminal investigation.READ MORE: Canadian Officers Strike, Leads To Slow Traffic At Border
Luna (Star Slade) rushes back to Millwood to aid her sister.
Beckbie (Meegwun Fairbrother) helps Kip (guest star Skye Pelletier) deal with a personal problem.READ MORE: Charles H. Wright Museum To Host 38th Annual African World Festival In August
Taylor (Anwen O’Driscoll) continues her investigation and makes a shocking discovery.
Kelly Makin directed the episode written by Eric Putzer (#403).MORE NEWS: Dave Chappelle Adds 3 More Dates To Detroit Shows At The Filmore
Original airdate 8/13/2021.